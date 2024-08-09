Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.890-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion. Grocery Outlet also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.89 to $0.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GO. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.40.

Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.73. 1,629,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,768.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at $724,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,768.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.



Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

