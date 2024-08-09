Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT Lowered to $17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. 1,228,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $853.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Green Plains by 3,036.9% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,771,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth about $10,444,000. Kailix Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains by 39.8% in the second quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 382,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Green Plains by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

