Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) was down 2.9% on Thursday. The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Great Wall Motor Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

