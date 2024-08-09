Gray Television, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Gray Television stock remained flat at $8.24 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $816.90 million, a P/E ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

See Also

