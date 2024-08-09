Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.840-2.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $286.5 million-$291.5 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.850-8.040 EPS.

Shares of LOPE traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.35. 143,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,958. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $107.99 and a 52 week high of $157.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

