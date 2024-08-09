Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37-1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $238.0-240.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.02 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.850-8.040 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,786. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $108.24 and a 1 year high of $157.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

