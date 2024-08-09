Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.430-1.490 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $238.0 million-$240.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.0 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.850-8.040 EPS.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.35. The stock had a trading volume of 143,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.84 and its 200 day moving average is $137.73. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $107.99 and a one year high of $157.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

