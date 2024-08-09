GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 209580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Separately, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of GoviEx Uranium from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
