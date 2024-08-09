GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.070–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.0 million-$260.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.4 million. GoPro also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.07)-$(0.03) EPS.

GoPro Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of GPRO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 492,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $177.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. GoPro has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.01.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 36.75%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

GPRO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded GoPro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on GoPro from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

