Gnosis (GNO) Price Tops $167.81 on Exchanges

Gnosis (GNO) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for $167.81 or 0.00272919 BTC on major exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $434.56 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gnosis

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

