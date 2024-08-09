GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. GLOBALFOUNDRIES updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.280-0.380 EPS.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ GFS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.35. 265,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $62.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.54.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

