Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.300-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE GNL traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. 843,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,934. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $203.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 37.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -60.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNL. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,924,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,092.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,070 shares of company stock worth $7,497,437 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

