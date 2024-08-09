George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston Sells 154 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.04, for a total transaction of C$31,884.16.

George Weston Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:WN traded down C$0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting C$207.17. The stock had a trading volume of 81,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,188. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$201.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$188.10. George Weston Limited has a 12 month low of C$144.41 and a 12 month high of C$217.28.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 12.1466667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

George Weston Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. George Weston’s payout ratio is 34.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WN shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$229.67.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

