Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE GNW opened at $6.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. Genworth Financial has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $6.94.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,361,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,349,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,294,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,371,000 after acquiring an additional 534,650 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 24,244,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,355 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,054,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 590,496 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,821,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,886,000 after buying an additional 797,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,031,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after buying an additional 114,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

