Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.140-3.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Genpact also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on G. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genpact from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Get Genpact alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genpact

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.38. 1,261,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.