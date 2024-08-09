GateToken (GT) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.24 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, GateToken has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $663.67 million and $2.24 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.12 or 0.00011807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,258,035 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,255,427.59436962 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.13711571 USD and is up 4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,514,726.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

