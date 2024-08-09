GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $20.95. 2,350,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 24,494,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GME. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Get GameStop alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GameStop

GameStop Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 269.50 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,183 shares of company stock worth $81,001 in the last ninety days. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in GameStop by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.