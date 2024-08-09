Gain Therapeutics’ (GANX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GANX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.98. 184,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,677. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

