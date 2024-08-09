FY2027 Earnings Estimate for V.F. Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for V.F. in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,734,943. V.F. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 22.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth about $2,547,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in V.F. by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 247,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 179,138 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

