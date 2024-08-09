FY2026 EPS Estimates for Hecla Mining Increased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

NYSE HL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. 950,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,232,639. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.35.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,576,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hecla Mining by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,513,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $13,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Hecla Mining by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,219,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 607,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,556.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hecla Mining news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 607,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,556.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.0138 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

