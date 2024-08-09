FY2025 EPS Estimates for Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Increased by National Bank Financial

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Finning International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $3.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.03). Finning International had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.18 billion.

FTT has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Finning International from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.50.

Shares of FTT stock traded up C$0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$38.01. 29,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$33.77 and a 1 year high of C$44.86. The company has a market cap of C$5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Finning International’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 2,777 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.39 per share, with a total value of C$101,055.03. In other news, Director Harold N. Kvisle sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.14, for a total value of C$25,884.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes bought 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,055.03. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,195 and have sold 4,900 shares valued at $212,426. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

