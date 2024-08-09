FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Issued By National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGAU. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts cut Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CGAU stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.44. 40,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,087. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Centerra Gold by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,879,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,885,000 after buying an additional 2,156,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,031,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after acquiring an additional 220,263 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 295,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 309.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 964,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 80.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 52,014 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

