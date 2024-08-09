FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.27) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.26). The consensus estimate for Lumos Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lumos Pharma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Lumos Pharma Trading Down 0.5 %

Lumos Pharma stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.33. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 133.66% and a negative net margin of 2,405.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

