FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Amdocs Limited Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Amdocs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.76. The consensus estimate for Amdocs’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amdocs’ FY2025 earnings at $6.45 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOX

Amdocs Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.41. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $94.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.