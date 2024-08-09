FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Issued By HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SAND stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 134.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 34.3% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 192,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 670,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

