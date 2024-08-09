FTAI Infrastructure’s (FIP) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $919.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. FTAI Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.17). FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 49.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $84.89 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -6.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

