FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,639 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 1.08% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 141,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Price Performance

BGLD traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,274 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Tactical Buffer ETF (BGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR Gold Trust ETF over a specific holdings period. The fund invests in US treasury bills, cash-like instruments and FLEX options through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Further Reading

