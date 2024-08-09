Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FYBR. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.88.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FYBR

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 1.9 %

FYBR opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 254.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 583,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 225,293 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $1,817,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,269,000. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,255,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 26,121.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 87,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 87,247 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.