Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Frontera Energy Trading Up 12.3 %

TSE FEC opened at C$8.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.76. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.13 and a 52 week high of C$12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$693.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.30.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of C$262.18 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontera Energy will post 1.7414141 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.