Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $16.95 on Monday. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $118.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.69%.

In other news, Director Joel Spira bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $235,512.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joel Spira purchased 2,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,512.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $31,157.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,674.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $257,918. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Friedman Industries by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 435,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 61,339 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 8.6% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 54,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.