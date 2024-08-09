Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freshpet

Freshpet Trading Down 0.2 %

FRPT traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $129.02. 73,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 718.33 and a beta of 1.36. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $136.35.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $792,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,333.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $2,278,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $811,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 139,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after acquiring an additional 48,401 shares during the last quarter.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.