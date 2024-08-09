Fortitude Family Office LLC Purchases 9,108 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 216.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,424 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE BHR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.06. 349,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $203.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -17.86%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

