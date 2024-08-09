Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.130-2.190 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion. Fortinet also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.13 to $2.19 EPS.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.68. 10,817,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,918,767. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.70. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $73.91. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.