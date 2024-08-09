Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $64.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FTNT. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.59. 3,698,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,904,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

