Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,005 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of XT stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.48. The company had a trading volume of 77,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,163. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $61.60.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

