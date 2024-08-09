Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 2.3% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $6.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $394.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,991,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,359. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.35. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $413.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

