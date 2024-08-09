Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Has $912,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on O. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,669,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.89.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

