Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Buys 5,338 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWK stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,734. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.01. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $117.36. The stock has a market cap of $744.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

