Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 0.8%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 31,580,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 54,642,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 39.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 199,869 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 56,885 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $1,542,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 39.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

