Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.20

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.
Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94.
About Flight Centre Travel Group
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flight Centre Travel Group
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.