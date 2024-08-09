Flare One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.96 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, Flare has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Flare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a market capitalization of $737.34 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 46,082,163,053 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01623646 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $8,079,596.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

