Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fiverr International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fiverr International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

Fiverr International Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE FVRR traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.22. 662,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,340. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fiverr International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.55 million, a PE ratio of 102.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Fiverr International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $93.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.