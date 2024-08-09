Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Five9 from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $11.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,568,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,451. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $71,348.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $71,348.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,385 shares of company stock worth $2,418,755 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 295,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,580,000 after acquiring an additional 26,533 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

