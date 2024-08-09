Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.29.

NYSE:FI traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $160.98. The company had a trading volume of 690,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $165.56.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

