First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Earns “Hold” Rating from TD Cowen

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ FWRG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 256,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.29 million, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,674,000 after acquiring an additional 255,307 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,478,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,310,000 after buying an additional 175,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after buying an additional 189,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,074,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after buying an additional 93,931 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

