First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.27. 237,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

