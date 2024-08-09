First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Trading 3% Higher

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70. Approximately 568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FPA Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 1.45% of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

