First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Trading 3% Higher

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70. Approximately 568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
