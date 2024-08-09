First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Trading 3% Higher

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPAGet Free Report) shares rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70. Approximately 568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPAFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 1.45% of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

About First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

