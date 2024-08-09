First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director Purchases $31,930.00 in Stock

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) Director John Shireman purchased 1,000 shares of First Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Shireman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, John Shireman bought 500 shares of First Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $15,845.00.

First Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $104.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. First Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $37.01.

First Capital Announces Dividend

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 22.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. First Capital’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Capital in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

