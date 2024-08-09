Finning International (TSE:FTT) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$43.00. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.

FTT has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.75.

Get Finning International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTT

Finning International Price Performance

TSE:FTT traded up C$1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$38.72. 306,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.73. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$33.77 and a 1 year high of C$44.86. The company has a market cap of C$5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.63.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.03). Finning International had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.18 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Finning International will post 4.1442841 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harold N. Kvisle sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.36, for a total value of C$134,416.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.39 per share, with a total value of C$101,055.03. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.36, for a total transaction of C$134,416.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,877 shares of company stock worth $1,072,195 and have sold 4,900 shares worth $212,426. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Finning International

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.