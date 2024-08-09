Financial Review: Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) versus TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of TrueCar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Tiga Acquisition alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and TrueCar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A TrueCar $158.71 million 1.66 -$49.77 million ($0.40) -7.20

Analyst Ratings

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TrueCar.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tiga Acquisition and TrueCar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A TrueCar 0 0 2 0 3.00

TrueCar has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.76%. Given TrueCar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91% TrueCar -17.63% -13.77% -10.76%

Summary

TrueCar beats Tiga Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About TrueCar

(Get Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiga Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiga Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.